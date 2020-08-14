Police Call For Identification Of Missing Boy Found In Anambra

The police have found a missing boy said to have trekked from Nnewi to Awka, the Anambra State capital.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, identified the boy as Akachukwu Gabriel.

Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), explained that Akachukwu was found by a team of policemen while on patrol on Wednesday along the UNIZIK Junction area in the state.

According to him, the three feet tall boy who is about 11 years and dark in complexion was trekking to Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

The command’s spokesman noted that Akachukwu (as of the time of this report) is in the protective care of the police and called on his biological parents and close relations to come and identify him.

Read the full statement from the police below: