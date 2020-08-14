Space Cooperation: Nigeria Signs MoU With India

Nigeria and the Indian Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the usage and exploration of the outer space.

The signing of the MoU took place on Thursday during a virtual meeting at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in Abuja.

A statement by the India Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the signing of the MoU was witnessed by Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Shri. V. Muraleedharan.

It further said the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr K. Sivan signed the agreement on behalf of the Indian government while the Director-General of National Space Research & Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr Francis Chizea signed for Nigeria.

“The MoU envisages India-Nigeria collaboration in space science, planetary exploration, ground stations, development of micro and mini satellites and joint Space R&D,” the statement added.

“It provides for capacity building assistance by ISRO, exchange of scientific know-how, exchanges between academic institutes and joint symposiums/conferences.”

The cooperation, in remote sensing, communications and navigations, the ministry explained, “will benefit Nigeria in the fields of forestry, environment, agriculture, mining, watershed development and connectivity.”

While restating the long-time relationship between the India and Nigeria, the statement noted that in the past twelve years, “49 Nigerian nationals have attended various short-term ITEC courses in India in the fields of Remote Sensing, GIS and Geoinformatics,” adding that the MoU will deepen the Asian nation’s capacity-building assistance to the West African country.

During the event, both countries also agreed to seal a subsidiary MoU between New Space India Limited (NSIL) and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) on the use of Geospatial Technologies.