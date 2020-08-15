Air Force Strikes Destroy Bandits Camp In Kaduna

The Nigerian military on Saturday said it has neutralised several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement signed by a military spokesman, John Enenche, the strikes were carried out on August 13.

The airstrikes were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike, a joint military operation with the mission to help rid the country’s North-West of bandits presently terrorising the region.

The destroyed bandit camp, the military said, was occupied by members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked group led by one Mallam Abba.

The country’s North-West has witnessed a recent rise in bandit-related attacks, contributing to calls for the sack of Service Chiefs.

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted more needs to be done to protect the region.

READ THE MILITARY’S FULL STATEMENT: