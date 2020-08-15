Advertisement
Air Force Strikes Destroy Bandits Camp In Kaduna
The Nigerian military on Saturday said it has neutralised several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.
According to a statement signed by a military spokesman, John Enenche, the strikes were carried out on August 13.
The airstrikes were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike, a joint military operation with the mission to help rid the country’s North-West of bandits presently terrorising the region.
The destroyed bandit camp, the military said, was occupied by members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked group led by one Mallam Abba.
The country’s North-West has witnessed a recent rise in bandit-related attacks, contributing to calls for the sack of Service Chiefs.
President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted more needs to be done to protect the region.
READ THE MILITARY’S FULL STATEMENT:
PRESS RELEASE
OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE: AIR COMPONENT HITS ARMED BANDITS’ CAMP AT KUDURU FOREST IN KADUNA STATE
1. The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State. This was achieved through air strikes carried out on 13 August 2020 on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked bandits group, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location. Aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits, some wielding weapons, in the forest.
2. Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships were therefore tasked to attack the location. Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.
3. You are please requested to disseminate this information and show the attached declassified short video clip of the attack through your medium for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.
JOHN ENENCHE
Major General
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters
15 August 2020