APC Lagos Chieftain, Lanre Razak, Dies At 74

A member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, has died.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the news in a tweet on Saturday.

He passed away “on Saturday morning at the age of 74 after a brief illness,” the Governor said as he expressed his sadness over the news.

I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a committed democrat and an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) August 15, 2020

Razak, who was also the Balogun of Epe, died at Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu described Razak’s death as a rude shock, describing him as a great politician, a strong party man, and an advocate of masses oriented programmes.

“I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape,” the Governor said.

“He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation.

“He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.”