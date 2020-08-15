Advertisement

296 More Nigerians Arrive In Abuja From UK

Updated August 15, 2020
A picture published by the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission on August 15, 2020, showing Nigerian evacuees from the UK arriving at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja.
At least 296 persons have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja from the United Kingdom, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Saturday.

The evacuees flew in from the Gatwick Airport in London via an Air Peace flight, NIDCOM said in a tweet.

 

The Diaspora Commission added that all 296 will now proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

About 327 Nigerians also arrived from the UK on August 7

Thousands of stranded Nigerians have been brought back home by the Federal Government since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted travel operations across the world.

In July, NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said 6,317 Nigerians have been evacuated from abroad.



