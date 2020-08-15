296 More Nigerians Arrive In Abuja From UK

At least 296 persons have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja from the United Kingdom, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Saturday.

The evacuees flew in from the Gatwick Airport in London via an Air Peace flight, NIDCOM said in a tweet.

BREAKING NEWS. EVACUATION UPDATE: 296 evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, August 15th 2020, at about 1735HRS from the Gatwick Airport, London UK via @flyairpeace Flight Air No. P47801 operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA962.

— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) August 15, 2020

The Diaspora Commission added that all 296 will now proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

About 327 Nigerians also arrived from the UK on August 7

Thousands of stranded Nigerians have been brought back home by the Federal Government since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted travel operations across the world.

In July, NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said 6,317 Nigerians have been evacuated from abroad.