Tribunal Dismisses Three Petitions Against Duoye Diri

The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed three petitions filed against Governor Douye Diri challenging his victory.

The three-man panel that sat on Saturday took the decision in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Owodunni, the tribunal held that the petition filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy is incompetent and lacks merit.

This comes a month after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by a former aspirant of the Bayelsa governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Alaibe, challenging the candidacy of Senator Diri in the November 2019 election.

