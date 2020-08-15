Advertisement

Tribunal Dismisses Three Petitions Against Duoye Diri

Updated August 15, 2020
The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed three petitions filed against Governor Douye Diri challenging his victory.

The three-man panel that sat on Saturday took the decision in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Owodunni, the tribunal held that the petition filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy is incompetent and lacks merit.

This comes a month after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by a former aspirant of the Bayelsa governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Alaibe, challenging the candidacy of Senator Diri in the November 2019 election.

