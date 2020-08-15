Court Jails Man For Life Over Rape Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Ondo

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced a middle-aged man, Omotayo Adanlawo to life imprisonment for raping a 10 year-old-girl in Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The victim is said to be the daughter of his Pastor.

In his judgement, presiding judge, Justice Samuel Bola held that Adanlawo failed to give any convincing evidence to prove his innocence.

The judge described the victim as a ‘Witness of Truth’ because of the courage and precision in her statements.

Channels Television gathered that on August 24, 2018, the defendant, Adanlawo allegedly went to the victim’s house, while she was alone and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, warning her not to tell anyone, or else she will die.

When the victim complained of pains and could not walk, her mother took her to a hospital for examination where it was discovered that the girl had been raped.

The victim opened up, narrating how her father’s church member Omotayo Adanlawo had raped her.

The case was reported at Iju-Itaogbolu divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police, before being transferred to Ala Area Command, and a medical report revealed that there was actual penetration into the minor’s private part.

Based on the legal advice from the Ondo State Director of Public Prosecution, the defendant was charged to court for a one-count charge of rape contrary to section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the criminal laws of Ondo State.

The prosecution counsel, led by Stella Adegoke called five witnesses including the victim and her mother, while Adanlawo spoke alone to defend him.

The defendant claimed that the victim told him to lie on her after asking for 50 naira and chinchin.

He also claimed to be battling with a hernia and as such was not medically fit to have sexual intercourse with the girl.

Justice Samuel Bola in his ruling, however, said the prosecution was able to prove there was penetration in the rape allegation against Adanlawo

He also said the defendant gave no medical report to prove his health condition.

He, therefore, sentenced Adanlawo to life imprisonment in line with section 358 of the Criminal Laws of the state.

The defendant has been taken to the Nigeria Correctional Centre to commence his jail term.