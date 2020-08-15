COVID-19: UCH Has Lost 18 Persons, Treated 159 Patients – Medical Director

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has lost 18 patients out of the 159 persons treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

UCH Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, disclosed this on Friday.

Speaking during the commissioning of a new isolation centre at the hospital, Otegbayo said the facility has treated patients with severe COVID-19 cases, adding that others have underlying health conditions.

While being optimistic that the centre will go a long way in the onslaught against the pandemic, the CMD asked well-meaning Nigerians to emulate this gesture to reduce the burden of care on the government.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker, Abduct Wives And One-Year-Old Daughter

He also disclosed that the new Department for Infectious Diseases at the hospital is underway, adding that it will boost the UCH’s efforts in effectively handling diseases.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello expressed gratitude to UCH management for their support at reducing mortality and morbidity as a result of COVID-19 in the state.

The 20-bed isolation centre donated to the hospital was facilitated by the UCH Health Foundation to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility which used to be the Tuberculosis Centre has now been upgraded to a standard Infectious Disease Centre, making it the 2nd in Oyo State.