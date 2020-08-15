Advertisement

Denmark Makes Masks Compulsory On Public Transport

Channels Television  
Updated August 15, 2020
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (C) delivers a a press conference on the new coronavirus COVID-19 in the Prime Minister’s Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 15, 2020 . – From August 22 face masks will be compulsory in all public transportation in Denmark. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

 

 

Denmark will make the wearing of facemasks mandatory on public transport across the country from August 22 to try to contain the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday.

He called on Danes not to let down their guard and to respect social distancing and hygiene rules.

Danish authorities currently recommend masks on public transport during peak times, while they are obligatory in six areas including the country’s second city of Aarhus, where the outbreak of the virus is greater.

“We have witnessed a rise in the number of people infected in Denmark, with several local clusters,” said Tyra Grove Krause, an official from the infectious diseases control authority.

“Some (outbreaks) are under control and others are about to be.”

Denmark has registered a total of 15,859 cases of COVID-19 with 621 deaths.

 

 

-AFP



