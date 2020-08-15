Advertisement

Lyon Stun Manchester City To Set-Up Semi-Final Date With Bayern

Updated August 15, 2020
Lyon's Ivorian forward Maxwel Cornet (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Lyon at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on August 15, 2020. Miguel A. Lopes / POOL / AFP
Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon stunned Manchester City 3-1 to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Saturday.

The French outsiders will face five-time winners Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

Maxwel Cornet gave Lyon a 24th-minute lead before Kevin De Bruyne levelled on 69 minutes.

But Dembele restored Lyon’s lead in the 79th minute, just moments after coming on as a substitute, and added the killer blow three minutes from time.

 

