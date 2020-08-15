Nigeria Records 325 New Cases Of COVID-19, One More Death

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 325 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total caseload, since it began reporting in February, to 48,770.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet.

The health agency also recorded one additional death as a result of the virus.

Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre, reported 87 new cases and the FCT had 49.

Other states with new cases include: Gombe-28, Ebonyi-20, Plateau-19, Kwara-18, Enugu-17, Imo-12, Rivers-12, Kaduna-11, Ogun-10, Edo-9, Oyo-9, Ondo-8, Osun-8, Ekiti-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Bauchi-1, and Nasarawa-1.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 760,739 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 21,242,070 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 12,988,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 6,207 new deaths and 287,155 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,289 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,060, and India with 996.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 168,446 deaths from 5,314,021 cases. At least 1,796,326 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the most affected countries are Brazil with 106,523 deaths from 3,275,520 cases, Mexico with 55,908 deaths from 511,369 cases, India with 49,036 deaths from 2,526,192 cases, and Britain with 41,358 deaths from 316,367 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (78), Spain 61, UK 61, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,808 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,519 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall reported 237,791 deaths from 6,024,075 cases, Europe 209,826 deaths from 3,483,014 infections and the United States and Canada 177,502 deaths from 5,435,435 cases.

Asia has reported 78,347 deaths from 3,868,649 cases, Middle East 31,780 deaths from 1,307,456 cases, Africa 25,081 deaths from 1,098,312 cases, and Oceania 412 deaths from 25,136 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.