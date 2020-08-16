Advertisement

Barca Officials To Hold Board Meeting After Humiliating Defeat To Bayern

Updated August 16, 2020
File photo: Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi challenges Bayern Munich’s Austrian defender David Alaba (C-L) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Rafael Marchante / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the team’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, a club source told AFP on Sunday.

“The president (Josep Maria Bartomeu) has called an imminent emergency meeting of the executive committee, which will be held at the start of next week, possibly Monday,” wrote sports daily Mundo Deportivo, following a similar report from radio station RAC1.

A source at the club confirmed the meeting would take place Monday without specifying the time.

“The Blaugrana management committee is going to meet tomorrow (Monday), (coach Quique) Setien will be dismissed and a date could be brought forward already for the presidential elections,” added Catalan daily L’Esportiu.

File photo: Barcelona’s Spanish coach Quique Setien reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020. Rafael Marchante / POOL / AFP

 

Bartomeu on Friday said he would not rule out the elections being moved up following Barca’s worst-ever defeat in Europe, and the club’s first season without silverware since 2007-08.

The fate of sporting director Eric Abidal is also set to be discussed, as is the future of Lionel Messi whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

