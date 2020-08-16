How 35-Year-Old Man Imprisoned By Parents Regained Freedom After 15 Years

A 35-year-old man, Ibrahim Lawan, who was imprisoned by his parents in Kano State has regained freedom after 15 years.

His hope for freedom from incarceration came to reality after Ibrahim was rescued by a Police Medical Team and operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

The victim was removed from confinement on Sunday in Sheka, a community in Unguwar Fulani in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

He was later moved into an ambulance waiting just outside the building and was whisked away in company with armed security operatives.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed this to Channels Television.

He disclosed that Ibrahim has since been moved to the hospital for medical attention and the police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

Ibrahim’s rescue came just two days after the police in Kano apprehended one Aminu Farawa.

Farawa was arrested for locking up his 30-year-old son, Ahmed Aminu, inside his car garage for seven years.

He, however, claimed to have had his son locked up for three years after suspecting him of drug abuse.

Ahmed was rescued by the police and taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for proper treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Kano, Habu Sani, ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

“We are currently investigating the matter to uncover the real course behind this act, the victims are also in our custody at the moment,” Haruna told Channels Television in a phone chat while giving an update in the incidents.

Unlike Farawa, the command’s spokesman said no reason was given by Ibrahim’s parents as to why they kept their son in detention for 15 years without proper feeding or medical care.