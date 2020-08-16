Advertisement

Nigeria Records 298 New COVID-19 Cases, 207 More Recover

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated August 16, 2020

 

As Nigeria gradually reopens its economy amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the country has reported 298 more infections – the third-lowest since June 8.

On August 4, the country reported 288 COVID-19 infections and just one week later, it recorded 290 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the latest figure in a late-night tweet on Sunday.

It explained that the new infections were reported from 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

Plateau reported the highest number of new cases – 108, followed by Kaduna with 49 while Lagos – the nation’s epicentre of the disease, recorded 47.

Others are Ogun – 18, Osun – 17, FCT – 15, Ondo – 14, Edo – eight, Oyo – six, Akwa Ibom – four, Cross River – four, Borno – three, Ekiti – two, while Bauchi, Kano, and Rivers have one more case each.

The new figure, which is 27 lesser than the last number of infections recorded on Saturday, brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 49,068.

 

Although the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country is near the 50,000 mark, Nigeria has continued to witness more recoveries.

 

According to the latest update on the outbreak, the nation’s health agency revealed that 207 more people have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

This represents about 73.38 per cent of the infections, leaving 11,596 cases active.

On the other hand, the death toll from the disease is also witnessing a slow increase as it approaches the 1,000 mark.

As of August 16, 2020, the NCDC put the fatality figure at 975 noting that one more person has lost the battle to COVID-19.

See the breakdown of the figures according to states below:

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,5031,83514,467201
FCT4,7293,3311,35246
Oyo2,9581,3441,58133
Edo2,4311732,158100
Rivers2,0061401,81056
Plateau1,81696982324
Kaduna1,8152081,59512
Kano1,6792591,36654
Delta1,6391551,44044
Ogun1,5632091,32925
Ondo1,39559377428
Enugu99716881019
Ebonyi9315285227
Kwara90624264123
Osun75432141914
Katsina74626545724
Borno7069357736
Abia6771265465
Gombe6767457923
Bauchi5833153814
Imo50632816810
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3749027212
Bayelsa3521032121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom250342088
Niger2294916812
Ekiti206105983
Adamawa1855411912
Anambra156713118
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7724458
Yobe672578
Kogi5032


