Serial Killings: Prime Suspect Escapes From Police Custody, Declared Wanted

The prime suspect in the serial killings in Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, has escaped from police custody.

Shodipe, who was said to be involved in the series of killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, has been declared wanted by the police.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Joe Enwonwu, announced this in a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Fadeyi Olugbenga.

Nineteen-year-old Shodipe was earlier arrested by the police and paraded along with two other suspects on July 17 at the Oyo State Police Command in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the statement, the suspects were later charged to court but remanded in police custody.

Barely a month after their arraignment, Shodipe escaped from lawful custody on August 8.

In his reaction, the police commission called on the residents of the state to be on the lookout for the suspect.

He urged them to arrest and immediately inform the police whenever they sight Shodipe for immediate handing over for further action.

Enwonwu also appealed to members of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the suspect not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command.

This, he said, will go a long way in the effort aimed at apprehending the offender who is now at large.

The police commissioner, however, stated that the Command remained committed to the protection of the lives and properties of the people of Oyo State.

He gave an assurance that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Enwonwu asked them to move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups and warned criminal elements to steer clear of the state.

He cautioned angry youths and mobs against taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals were arrested, but advised that such persons should be handed over to the police.