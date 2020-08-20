Nigeria To Begin Afrobasket Qualifying Campaign In November

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers will begin their campaign for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket with the first round of qualifiers in November.

The twenty teams participating in the qualifying process are grouped into five groups of four teams each.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group D. Rwanda, Mali and Algeria complete the group.

Nigeria’s first series of games will be played in Rwanda from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29.

The schedule is as follows:

Nov 27 – Nigeria vs Algeria

Nov 28 – Rwanda vs Nigeria

Nov 29 – Nigeria vs Mali

The second window of qualifiers will be played in 2021 from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21 in a yet to be announced venue.

Feb 19 – Nigeria vs Rwanda

Feb 20 – Mali vs Nigeria

Feb 21 – Algeria vs Nigeria

The top three teams in the group will qualify along with the top three teams from the other four groups.

The 30th edition of the tournament will take place in Rwanda from 24th August to 5th September next year.