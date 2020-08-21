Amokachi’s Appointment Is ‘Good For Sports,’ Says Eagles Media Officer Ibitoye

Super Eagles Media Officer, Oluwatoyin Ibitoye has hailed the appointment of Daniel Amokachi as the Special Assistant to the President on Sports, a development he said is “good for sports.”

Amokachi’s appointment was announced on Thursday, and Ibitoye believes the move is in the right direction.

“This good for us, good for the Eagles and good for sports generally; I wish him the best and hope he makes a positive impact,” Ibitoye told Channels Television’s Sports This Morning.

‘Seen It All’

For the Eagles spokesman, having risen from the grassroots to playing at the biggest stages, the former Everton forward is a perfect man for the job.

While expressing happiness over the appointment, Ibitoye recalled how ‘The Bull’ played in the “dusty streets” of Kaduna, and concluded that the 1996 Olympics gold medalist “has seen it all.”

“I’m happy for Dan. It is a big one because Dan knows what it means to play football from the very low level to the highest level,” he added.

“He grew up in Kaduna playing on the dusty streets and then he made it to the top; the first player to score in the UEFA Champions League [in the new format]. He has seen it all.”

‘Ears Of the President’

For the sports journalist, the former Everton man’s newest job should serve as an inspiration to other ex-internationals.

“It is good for him, good for our ex-internationals that you can aspire after you have played football,” he explained.

“It is not all about attempting to come to coach the Eagles … I hope he gets the ears of Mr President.”

A ‘Football Person’

He equally downplayed fears that as a former footballer, the ex-Assistant coach of the Super Eagles might not have experience in other sports.

“Football is the king of sports. He can always learn everything about other sports to tell Mr President,” Ibitoye added.

Amokachi’s appointment takes effect from August 11, 2020.

As a Special Assistant, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.

The former Everton of England forward was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.