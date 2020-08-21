Edo Election: APC Accuses Obaseki, Okowa Of Plans To Disrupt Poll

The All Progressives Congress on Friday accused Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of planning to disrupt the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party, in a reaction to the claims, said it was baseless, stressing that the APC’s accusations were only meant to induce voter apathy.

Briefing newsmen at the Party’s Secretariat in Benin-city, Edo APC Chairman, David Imuse, said the incumbents are coordinating a build-up of firearms and other dangerous weapons, which will be used to cause violence and subvert the electoral process.

Imuse said the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration is coordinating the plot with support from other PDP Governors in the country’s South-South region.

Tensions have continued to rise in Edo state as the elections approach.

The PDP has previously accused the APC of promoting violence during the campaign.

What Imuse Said?

“In the past days, we have seen and experienced a buildup of firearms and violence in Edo State by the outgoing Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who no longer needs a diviner to tell him that he has been rejected by the people.

“Despite persistent warnings and alarms, Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu of the PDP have remained adamant, persistent on their wicked intent to unleash mayhem on Edo state in order to subvert the election and scare away voters who have expressed their resolve to reject the incompetent Governor and usher in a new lease of life with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

“Although the outgoing and embattled Governor Obaseki leads the way in his criminal and condemnable plot to mar the September 19 elections, recent facts have confirmed that he is not alone, but rather enjoying the support of some PDP Governors in an evil partnership premised on a shared debased character of criminality, electoral violence and mockery of the law.

“Governor Obaseki is in chohorts with the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, with both characters forming a combo that is apparently, as the recent developments have shown, productive in the industry of violence. This time their evil proficiencies are focused on setting Edo state ablaze.”