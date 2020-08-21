EFCC Arrest Four ‘Yahoo Boys,’ Seize Laptops In Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Rivers State.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said that the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the agency.

He explained that they were apprehended on Thursday during a raid on their hideout on Chibiak Avenue, Elenpranwo, Ada George in Port Harcourt.

Those arrested include Prince Hyacinth; Rex Emadifie Oghene, Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams.

The suspects, said to be students of the University of Port Harcourt, allegedly defrauded 15 victims of $111,500.

At the point of their arrest, the following items were recovered: one Tecno Spark 4, one Iphone 11 Pro Max, two Infinix Hot, one apple Laptop, one Iphone 7 and two Iphone 11, one iphone 8+, one Acer Laptop and one HP Laptop.

EFCC explained that preliminary investigation established that the suspects are majorly involved in a romance scam and also act as pickers for organized ring of fraudsters.

Oyewale noted that Prince Hyacinth parades himself as a Spain-based marine engineer to bait his victims, Rex Emadifie Oghene poses as a rig engineer based in the United State.

The two other suspects, Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams were said to have presented themselves as rig/marine engineers to defraud their victims.

He added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.