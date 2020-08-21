Italian Orsato To Referee 2020 UEFA Champions League Final

Italian referee Daniele Orsato will take charge of the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, UEFA announced Thursday.

Sunday’s showpiece at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon will be the first European final for the 44-year-old official, who has been an international referee since 2010.

Orsato will be assisted by his compatriots Lorenzo Manganelli et Alessandro Giallatini.

Orsato is no stranger to Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season, he refereed the French side’s 2-0 victory at Manchester United in the round of 16 — though PSG were ultimately knocked out on the away goals rule.

This season, he has officiated in eight Champions League matches, including the last 16 first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

