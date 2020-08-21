Lagos Govt Targets December To Deliver Iconic Office Projects

Amid the economic recession and dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State government says it is determined to reduce the cost of governance.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also pledged that his administration would promote inter-communication among agencies through the provision of sustainable office infrastructure for its workforce.

He made the pledge on Friday during an unscheduled visit to two iconic structures in the state – the Lagos Revenue House and Multi-Agency Building in Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the Lagos Revenue House (formerly Elephant House) building comprising four wings of seven floors, plus a wing of eight floors and a multi-storey structure of three blocks on a total area of site of 2.01 hectares dubbed the Multi-Agency Building.

The visit was aimed at ensuring prompt completion of the projects to scale down the incidental costs of premises rentals and accommodate most parastatals of the state within the vicinity of the state’s secretariat.

In his remarks, the governor observed the need to accommodate the phased delivery of the projects so as to meet the delivery of wings A and C by December 2020.

He urged the contractors to accelerate delivery of the project so as to avoid cost overrun and ensure early completion of the projects.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Oduyoye; and Commissioner for Budget, Samuel Egube, among other top government officials.