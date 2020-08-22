Again, Fallen Container Claims Two Lives In Lagos

Tragedy struck yet again late on Friday night at Odo-Olowu bus stop, Ijesha, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, when a container fell off a truck and crushed two young women to death.

According to the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred around 10.45 p.m.

He said emergency responders have recovered the bodies and taken them to a morgue.

He explained that a truck, loaded with an empty 40-foot container, suddenly suffered brake failure and rammed into another stationary truck, and the container fell off killing the two women

However, the driver of the truck was rescued by LASEMA personnel, who took him to a hospital.

The latest container accident occurred near the same spot where 27-year-old Chidinma Ajoku and her colleague were also killed in a similar fashion on July 26 after an unlatched container fell on a vehicle they were travelling in.

