INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates For Ondo Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the list for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled to hold on October 10.

In a statement issued on Friday by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the release followed a weekly regular meeting which held on August 20 where the commission deliberated on the conduct of the exercise and subsequent elections.

Okoye explained that four political parties that earlier made valid nominations substituted their candidates.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates,” the statement partly read.

Publication of Final List of Nominated Candidates for Ondo Governorship Election#OndoDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/K3mgTydY7j — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) August 21, 2020

While urging political candidates and their parties to be guided accordingly, the electoral umpire asked members of the public to check its website for the final list.

This comes three weeks after the commission released the names of candidates for the Ondo election.

In the list sighted by Channels Television on July 31, INEC published the names of 17 governorship candidates and their running mates with their political parties.

The parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and 15 other political parties.

Of the 17 political candidates vying for the number 1 office in the state, APC candidate and incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu with his PDP contender, Eyitayo Jegede can be visibly seen.

See Full List Here: