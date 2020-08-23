Alleged Corruption: Nobody Can Condemn Magu Before He Defends Himself, Says Lawyer

Nobody is entitled to condemn Mr Ibrahim Magu before he is afforded the opportunity to defend himself in the corruption allegations levelled against him.

Mr Wahab Shittu, who is the lawyer to the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said this in a statement sent to Channels Television on Sunday.

He insisted that his client was innocent of the corruption allegations against him, although he has yet to be given the chance to prove his innocence.

The legal practitioner explained that the statement was in reaction to an online publication that the panel led by Justice Ayo Salami investigating Magu had recommended his sack and prosecution to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that following an earlier report of similar nature, the presidential panel advised them to ignore the story.

According to Shittu, the suspended EFCC boss is yet to formally present his defence and proceedings are ongoing, and witnesses are still lined up for next week beginning from Monday.

He decried that despite repeated demands, his client has not been served with copies of allegations against him while the instrument embodying the Terms of Reference was not served on him until 35 days after proceedings had commenced.

The lawyer added that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, whose memo triggered the proceedings, has yet to be summoned to testify to support the allegations against Magu.

Among other issues raised, Shittu said his client was unable to gain access to official documents and other information necessary for his defence due to his suspension from office.

While the presidential panel was investigating the allegations of corruption against Magu, President Buhari affirmed his suspension from office on July 10.

A statement from the government explained that the presidential directive was to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

Read the full statement by Magu’s lawyer below: