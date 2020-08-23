APC Takes Early Lead In Ondo LG Polls

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has announced the results of the elections in 14 out of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

ODIEC Chairman, Professor Yomi Dinakin, announced the results collated so far at the head office of the commission in Akure, the state capital on Sunday.

Professor Dinakin noted that out of the 18 LGAs in the state, that there were no elections in five areas – Akoko North-East, Ose, Ifedore, Odigbo and Irele.

He explained that only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded candidates in the LGAs and they were declared winners.

The ODIEC boss added that the commission has collated the results of nine other LGAs where elections were conducted on Saturday.

He listed them to include Ese Odo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, Ilaje, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Okitipupa, Ondo West, Akure North, and Owo, stressing that the APC won in all the LGAs.

According to Professor Dinakin, results of the elections in four LGAs, which include Akoko North-West, Akoko South-West, Idanre, and Ondo East, are being expected.

The elections held amid threats by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party to boycott the polls.

Both parties stressed that they were not convinced that the elections would be conducted in a credible, free, and fair atmosphere.

On Friday, the Ondo State High Court in Akure struck out the interlocutory injunction filed by 15 political parties in the state, seeking to stop the conduct of the election.

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, who presided over the matter, dismissed the application on the ground that it breached Section 58 of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) laws.