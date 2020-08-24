APC Sweeps Ondo LG Polls

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept to victory in the Ondo State council polls which held on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Professor Yomi Dinakin.

Announcing the results at the commission’s head office on Sunday in Akure, the state capital, Dinakin noted out of the 18 local government areas in the state, there were no elections in five councils.

The five local councils include Akoko North-East, Ose, Ifedore, Odigbo and Irele.

Only the APC fielded candidates in the local governments, and hence were declared winners.

Similarly, the remaining 13 local government areas include: Ese Odo, Akoko South-West, Akure South, Ilaje, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Okitipupa, Ondo West and Akure North.

Others include Owo, Akoko North West, Akoko South-West, Idanre and Ondo East.

The Returning Officers from the local government areas brought the results collated to ODIEC office where they were announced.

APC also won 194 councillorship seats out of 198, while the results in the four remaining wards were declared inconclusive.

Ten political parties including the ruling APC participated in the election.

The major opposition parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) however boycotted the election.