DSS Says IPOB Attacked Its Patrol Team In Enugu, Killed Two Officers

A patrol team of the Department of State Security (DSS) was attacked in Enugu state on Sunday by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya.

Afunanya, in a statement, added that the Service lost two of its officials “in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack”.

The group, which is calling for the secession of the South-East region from Nigeria, has been proscribed by the Federal Government.

The DSS, in its Sunday statement, said measures have been put in motion to fish out the killers.

READ THE DSS FULL STATEMENT BELOW: