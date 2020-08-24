Kalu Seeks Tenure Extension For APC Caretaker Committee

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee of the party to March 2021.

He made the request to the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) in a statement by his spokesperson, Kunle Oyewumi, on Monday.

Kalu, who is a former governor of Abia State, believes there is no need for a ‘fire brigade approach’ on the proposed convention scheduled for December.

“It is with deep patriotic concerns and the future growth of our great party that I am appealing to the National Executive Council to consider extending the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021, against the December proposed period.

“This is to give the caretaker committee members the needed time to put things in order and hand over properly to new leadership in the end,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of winning the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, saying it was paramount to the party at the moment.

He was worried that the caretaker committee was not offering its best due to time constraints, adding that majority of the participants would be very busy with their national tasks during the December proposed period.

Kalu noted that lawmakers in the National Assembly and ministers would also be focused on budget preparation and defence and would not be in a better position to offer their best to the party.

He said, “I don’t see any need of fire brigade approach for them to hand over to new leadership by December.

“The committee is expected to focus their attention on Edo State because the Edo State election will determine the strength of any new leadership.”

According to the former governor, holding the convention in December will also not give the party the desired results needed.

He stated that some of the ministers would also need to travel to their wards and make adequate preparations for the party’s congress.