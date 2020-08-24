NAF Commences Free Medical Services To Victims Of Southern Kaduna Attacks

The Nigerian Air Force has commenced free medical services to victims of banditry attacks in some communities in Southern Kaduna.

The victims include over 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons in Zonkwa, Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area (LGA), and Mariri in Lere LGA of the state.

In his remarks, the leader of the Medical Team, who is also the Chief of Medical Services, Air Commodore Gideon Bako, commiserated with the IDPs.

He stated that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was very passionate about humanitarian activities and had shown immense concern for the plight of the people affected by the recent banditry attacks in the area.

According to Bako, the Air Force would do everything within its power to bring succour to the people who continue with their daily businesses.

“We are going to have 6 days of medical outreach, that would be conducted in 2 phases. Three days will be done here at the Mercy IDP Camp, while the remaining 3 days will be at Mariri IDP Camp in Lere LGA,” he said.

He therefore appealed for the cooperation of the people.

Reacting, the Chairman of Zangon-Kataf LGA, Dr Elias Manza, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Mr Tonac Yakubu, thanked the Air Force for the kind gesture and promised to partner with the service to ensure a successful outing.

“Despite the fact that we are bereaved, we were very excited when we heard that the NAF was organizing a medical outreach in Zonkwa. We are very delighted.

“I want to say thank you so much for seeing through our plight and coming to commiserate with us and to take care of our sick and displaced people.

“Our joy knows no bound and we pray that this heart of kindness and concern is just the beginning of what we would see the NAF doing in our midst,” he said.

The three-day free medical services in the two locations, is aimed at enhancing good civil-military relations between the Air Force and host communities.