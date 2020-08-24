Advertisement

Nigeria Reports 321 More COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Near 40,000

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated August 24, 2020

 

Ahead of the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has reported 321 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the figure in a late-night tweet on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 52,548, while the latest figure is just a case lower than the tally reported in the previous day.

The NCDC noted that the additional cases were reported from 23 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has 98, FCT – 34, Kaduna – 30, Nasarawa – 25, Benue – 21, Plateau – 17, Rivers – 15, Adamawa – 11, and Ogun – 11.

Others are Enugu – nine, Edo – eight, Delta – seven, Ekiti – seven, Gombe – five, Ebonyi – four, Bayelsa – three, Kano – three, Ondo – three, Cross River – two, Imo – two, Kebbi – two, Niger – two, Abia – one, and Bauchi – one.

 

Although the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the country is near the 53,000 mark, more people have continued to recover from the disease.

Data released by the NCDC in its latest update on the outbreak revealed that additional 321 infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

The nation’s recovery figure now stands at 39,257 representing over 74.70 per cent of the infections, while 12,287 cases are still active as of August 24.

However, the death toll from the disease which is now 1,004 has continued to increase, although at a slow pace.

Despite crossing the 1,000 mark on Sunday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has insisted that Nigeria has continued to record a steady decline in its Case Fatality Rate (CFR) over the last few months.

The PTF Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, who briefed reporters on Monday in Abuja, gave a breakdown of the nation’s CFR.

He said the death toll was ​3 per cent on April 30, 2.8 per cent on ​May 31, 2.3 per cent ​June 30, 2 per cent on ​July 31, and ​1.92 per cent as of August 22.

See a breakdown of the COVID-19 figures according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,9922,58115,209202
FCT5,0283,5341,44846
Oyo3,0501,3311,68237
Edo2,5452012,244100
Plateau2,1359571,14929
Rivers2,0631091,89757
Kaduna2,0411961,83312
Kano1,7112011,45654
Delta1,7081441,51846
Ogun1,6251561,44326
Ondo1,51570777731
Enugu1,05217985221
Ebonyi9642491327
Kwara93617174025
Katsina77129045724
Osun76811264016
Abia7501006437
Borno7405864636
Gombe7148660523
Bauchi6448554514
Imo52332618710
Benue4513011419
Nasarawa42111129812
Bayelsa3732632621
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2395916812
Ekiti225991224
Adamawa2174315915
Anambra1941715918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi922828
Cross River8211638
Zamfara781725
Taraba7819554
Yobe670598
Kogi5032


