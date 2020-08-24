Advertisement

TikTok To Sue US President Trump Over Ban

Channels Television  
Updated August 24, 2020
This combination of pictures created on August 01, 2020 shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris, and US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2020. JIM WATSON, Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

 

 

Video app TikTok on Monday said it has filed a lawsuit challenging the US government’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat

As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance — effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the app to a US company.

“Today we are filing a complaint in federal court challenging the Administration’s efforts to ban TikTok in the US,” the company said in a blog post.

AFP



