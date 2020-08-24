TikTok To Sue US President Trump Over Ban

Video app TikTok on Monday said it has filed a lawsuit challenging the US government’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat

As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance — effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the app to a US company.

“Today we are filing a complaint in federal court challenging the Administration’s efforts to ban TikTok in the US,” the company said in a blog post.

AFP