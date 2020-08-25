Advertisement

LIVE: UN Spotlight Initiative Town Hall On Violence Against Women, Girls

Channels Television  
Updated August 25, 2020

 

According to the United Nations, “violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today.”

The Spotlight Initiative, a new, global, multi-year initiative from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), is determined to eliminate all forms of such violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The Initiative aims to bring focused attention to the issue, moving it into the spotlight and placing it at the centre of efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

An initial investment in the order of EUR 500 million has been made, with the EU as the main contributor.



More on Headlines

Nigeria, Africa Declared Polio-Free

Kogi Election: Supreme Court Fixes August 31 For Verdict On Wada’s Appeal

NIDCOM Warns Parents Against Sending Their Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus

Nigeria Reports 321 More COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Near 40,000

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV