NIDCOM Warns Parents Against Sending Their Children To Schools In Northern Cyprus

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has warned parents against sending their children to schools in Northern Cyprus.

This follows several incessant and mysterious killing of Nigerians in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this on Monday when she received a delegation at her office, led by Justice Amina Bello, mother of a Nigerian student, Ibrahim Khaleel, who was allegedly killed in that country.

She called on parents to be weary of sending their wards to Northern Cyprus as the country is not recognized by the United Nations except the Republic of Turkey, adding that Nigeria has no diplomatic ties with that country.

The NIDCOM boss, however, insisted that the country should be blacklisted given the preponderance of Nigerian students who have died mysteriously in that country without any prosecution or compensation whatsoever.

“The time has come for us to blacklist all these Universities in Northern Cyprus and advise our students from seeking any form of admission there as it portends danger to their life and future”.