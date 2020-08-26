Buhari Lists Priority Areas To Improve Livelihood Of Nigerians          

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance that his administration will use the remaining years in office to improve access to quality education, health care and enhance productivity.

These sum up the nine priority areas listed by President Buhari on Tuesday when he received the Letters of Credence from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of eight countries at the State House.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said efforts are being made to sustain Nigeria’s position as profitable investment destination with unequalled incentives in all sectors, especially a large market and flexible tax system.

According to the President, the focus over the next few years will be to “build a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other infrastructural development.”

Other areas listed by President Buhari include expanding business growth and industrialization, access to quality education, affordable healthcare, and the fight against corruption.

He also assured the diplomats that Nigeria will remain steadfast in pursuing deeper and valuable relations among nations, without discrimination.

Describing Nigerians as the “nation’s most prized assets’’, President Buhari said the nine priority mandates were already reflected in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, a medium-term initiative pioneered by the government to restore economic growth and development while leveraging the resourcefulness and resilience of the citizens.

The President urged the diplomats to use the opportunity of working in the country to improve relations with their governments and people.