Southern Kaduna Conflict: JNI Accuses Selfish Elders of Frustrating Peace Building Efforts

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has expressed concern that some individuals and groups it described as ‘crying more than the bereaved’ over Southern Kaduna killings are sabotaging government efforts in bringing lasting peace to the region.

The Muslim group also noted that unguarded utterances of some citizens including elder statesmen, whom it alleged are making economic fortunes out of the Southern Kaduna crisis, are frustrating the peacebuilding effort in the region.

JNI in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar, however, called on both the Federal and State governments to act fast to ensure that such groups do not jeopardise the already fragile situation in Southern Kaduna, but step up efforts to bring an end to the crises.

While it called for caution and restraint from all parties involved in the conflict, JNI, however, admitted that ethnoreligious conflicts are not easy to manage, and urged all parties to rise to the occasion to forestall its recurrence in Kaduna state, as it is often said, a stitch in time saves nine.

“It is very clear that some interest groups cried wolf than the bereaved in the present circumstance and thus, the need for government to quickly act before such interest groups exacerbate the already precarious situation that could jeopardize frantic efforts aimed at restoring law and order through dialogue and commitment for peace with all relevant stakeholders in the state,” the statement added.

“The JNI observed carefully with serious concern the unfortunate unfolding events of blood-letting and serial killings, as well as the resultant inflammatory commentaries being aired which are utterly condemnable in their entirety.

“We strongly believe that the politically-driven crisis is being deliberately turned into an ethnoreligious conflict of worrisome dimension.

“We have nonetheless observed with dismay the unguarded utterances of some citizens including elder statesmen, who through the print, electronic and social media, are at best should be doing everything possible to curtail the tensed situation but instead prefer to serve as conflict entrepreneurs in exasperating the already worsened situation.”

The statement also commiserated with the families of the victims of the inhuman attacks and particularly condoled with the parents as well as guardians who lost their children/wards in the crises.

“May Allah, the Most High console them all, while those that sustained injuries, may He grant them quick recovery. Aamin,” it said.

“We must not, however, relent in fervent prayers to Allah, for an end to the too many bloodbaths in Nigeria, while calling on government at all levels, as well as security agencies to do more in tackling insecurity in Nigeria, as there would not be development without peace and security.”