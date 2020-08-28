Buhari Hails Okediran’s Appointment As PAWA Sec-Gen

President Muhammadu Buhari says the appointment of Dr Wale Okediran as the Secretary-General of Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA) is a testament to the excellent spirit in Nigerians.

A statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying that: “the appointment once again attests to the excellence exhibited by Nigerians in almost all areas of human endeavour.”

According to him, the appointment of the medical doctor-turned writer is a “round peg in a round hole,” as Dr Okediran has made name and reputation as a skilful writer and author of many books.

The Nigerian leader, therefore, called on the PAWA Secretary-General, who will be staying in Ghana for his tenure of office, to continue representing the country well.

Okediran was a former President, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), and former member of the House of Representatives.

The appointment of the Nigerian writer followed the death of the founding Secretary-General of PAWA, Professor Atukwei Okai.

Okai’s demise had created a vacuum in the position for about two years before the appointment of Okediran.