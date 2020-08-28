Quorum Aviation Identifies Victims Of Lagos Helicopter Crash

Quorum Aviation Limited, the owner of the helicopter that crashed in Lagos State, says two crew members died in the incident.

In a statement issued by the company on Friday, Quorum Aviation said the surviving passenger is being treated at a hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital,” the statement explained.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.”

It explained that as soon as Quorum Aviation was informed about the incident, “we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

The AIB has taken over the investigation and, the company, is, therefore, calling on the public to await its outcome.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident,” the firm added.

The helicopter crashed into a private building in the Opebi area of Lagos and sources say the aircraft, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW, came in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger.

LASEMA Gives Update

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos state teaching hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary,” the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Osanyintolu said while giving an update about the incident.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it was due to the impact that led to their mortalities.”