US Congratulates Nigeria On Polio-Free Status, Calls For Routine Immunisation

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has congratulated the government and people of Nigeria for attaining a wild poliovirus-free status.

The US envoy noted that the feat was achieved after years of joint efforts to remove Nigeria from the list of wild polio-endemic countries.

“We are proud of our partnership with Nigeria and cherish the cooperation that ensures the country has the technical expertise and resources required for success,” the ambassador was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Friday. “No country could have achieved this great feat without the support of its partners.”

READ ALSO: Buhari Backs ECOWAS 12-Month Ultimatum For Transition To Civilian Rule In Mali

While reiterating the commitment of the US to continue its partnership with the Federal Government, Leonard called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to build on its successes in fighting polio, including strengthening routine immunization, and improving the health of children and their families.

She however warned that a resurgence of polio can still occur despite the certification by the World Health Organisation.

The diplomat said she is confident that Nigeria has the strategies in place to ensure the gains made in the polio eradication efforts are not lost and that the momentum achieved in achieving this certification continues.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE