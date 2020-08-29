Diesel-Laden Tanker Crashes In Ondo, Kills Four

Four persons have been reported dead while three others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash that occurred on Saturday in the Ikare-Akoko area of Ondo State.

The accident was said to have been caused by a tanker loaded with diesel, which lost control and crashed into a commercial area in the town.

Two commercial motorcyclists with their passengers were affected in the crash.

The Head of Operations, Ondo State Command of FRSC, Samuel Oyedeji confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the remains of those who lost their lives have been deposited in the mortuary at the State Specialist Hospital; while those who sustained injuries have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

He attributed the accident to a brake failure on the part of the tanker and urged motorists to always make sure their vehicles are in good condition before traveling.