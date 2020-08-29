Enugu Airport Set To Reopen On Sunday – Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Saturday landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

It was the airport’s first aircraft landing since the Federal Government shut it down for rehabilitation work in August 2019.

According to Mr Sirika, plans are in top gear for the official handing over of the airport on Sunday, even as work continues at the arrival and departure hall sections.

“We are ready for tomorrow, the 30th,” Me Sirika said. “To God be the glory. We landed on the runway. The remaining news will be tomorrow.

“But I am glad that I am here and I am glad that we were able, also again, to achieve it on time and on budget.”