Advertisement

Enugu Airport Set To Reopen On Sunday – Sirika

Nkiruka Ajogwu  
Updated August 29, 2020
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, spoke to reporters after landing at the Enugu Airport on August 29, 2020.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, spoke to reporters after landing at the Enugu Airport on August 29, 2020.

 

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Saturday landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

It was the airport’s first aircraft landing since the Federal Government shut it down for rehabilitation work in August 2019.

According to Mr Sirika, plans are in top gear for the official handing over of the airport on Sunday, even as work continues at the arrival and departure hall sections.

“We are ready for tomorrow, the 30th,” Me Sirika said. “To God be the glory. We landed on the runway. The remaining news will be tomorrow.

“But I am glad that I am here and I am glad that we were able, also again, to achieve it on time and on budget.”



More on Local

Buhari Mourns Igala Monarch

We Will Do Our Best To Ensure Nigerians Live Without Fear – Air Force Chief

Diesel-Laden Tanker Crashes In Ondo, Kills Four

AMCON Seeks Senate Intervention In N5trn Debt Recovery

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV