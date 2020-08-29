Sanwo-Olu Visits Scene Of Lagos Helicopter Crash

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, visited the scene of the helicopter crash 24 hours after the incident.

The governor, who met with the residence of both buildings where the crash occurred, rejoiced with them for not recording any casualty.

Mr Sanwo-Olu stated that he was out of town when the incident occurred, and made it a point of duty to come and visit the residents before another day passes.

READ ALSO: Lagos Helicopter Crash: Authorities Confirm Death Of Third Victim

A Bell 206 helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, was traveling in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger before it crashed into a residential building in the Opebi area of Lagos at mid-day on Friday.

Shortly after the crash, the Lagos State Emergency Agency confirmed that two persons died in the accident, with the third person taken to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital for treatment, but it was confirmed by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) later on Friday that the third person died in the hospital.

The AIB said it has commenced an investigation into what led to the crash, with a view to carrying out a fast and robust one with the help of the general public who have clips or saw the helicopter before it crashed.