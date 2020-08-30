Bayern Munich Star Lewandowski Wins Footballer Of The Year In Germany

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has won the Footballer of the Year in Germany, just one week after completing a treble with the Bavarians.

The 32-year-old Polish frontman scored 276 votes in the poll conducted by sports magazine, Kicker, to beat teammates Thomas Müller (54) and Joshua Kimmich (49) to the prize.

Lewandowski, who was in sensational form during the 2019/2020 campaign, netted 55 goals to help Bayern win the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League.

In what many pundits have described as a near-perfect run, the Pole finished as the top scorer in all three competitions, becoming the first non-German after Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne (2015) to win the award.

He scored 34 goals in the just-concluded Bundesliga season, earning him the top scorer prize for the fifth time and also bagged 15 goals in the Champions League and six in the DFB Cup.

‘I Have Worked Hard’

Following his spectacular feat, the Polish captain says he is proud of his achievements, saying “I have worked hard” for them.

Despite accolades from fans and pundits alike following a spectacular campaign, the former Borrusia Dortmund forward, however, has set his sights on trying “to surpass them every year.”

Since teaming up with the German side in 2011, Lewandowski has won the best player in his country eight times, earning him the record holder tag for the prize.

Although Bayern Head coach Hansi Flick, does not believe in singling out individual players, the gaffer who was also named as the Coach of the Year, told the club’s website that Lewandowski is “an incredibly important player for us, as are so many others.”