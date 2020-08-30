Advertisement
Nollywood Star Omotola, Children Recover From COVID-19
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children have recovered from COVID-19, few weeks after they contracted the disease.
“My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all,” the actress posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, thanking God, family and friends for their prayers, calls and messages.
“I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of Lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him,” she noted.
Omotola had on August 15th, disclosed that she contracted the virus, infected her children, and gone into isolation.
But the singer who is now free from the virus, went ahead to disclose the kind of lifestyle she adopted during her treatment, warning people to adopt safety protocols as COVID-19 is real.
“If you still don’t believe this virus is real, I pray you don’t experience it to believe,” the actress said.
“If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, please know there’s nothing to fear or be ashamed of…you’re not alone.”
View this post on Instagram
Grateful ! 🙏🏽 I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him. I’ll also like to thank you all for your love, prayers, calls, messages, posts and thoughts. All truly appreciated. My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all. If you still don’t believe this virus is real, I pray you don’t experience it to believe. If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, pls know there’s nothing to fear or be ashamed of…you’re not alone. Pls get TESTED immediately, it could save your life. Many have had covid and treated it as fever, malaria etc and luckily they’ve been fine….( note that symptoms are different and viral loads vary). However, a problem with that is they have probably gone on to infect others, since they were not monitored or guided. The average span for a covid infection if not severe is 2 weeks (14 days ) when you should totally isolate so as not to infect others. Make sure to use vitamins – VitC (1000ml) , vitD and Zinc daily and please WEAR A MASK. Please maintain physical distancing, wear a mask properly and wash your hands regularly. I’ll also like to thank the amazing lead Dr who treated me, Dr Folarin Opawoye and Finally , my husband whose Love and Faith nursed us back to health. To God Alone be all the Glory. Thank you all. ❤
A number of Nigerian celebrities like Peter Okoye, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba among others had also tested positive to the virus.
As at 11:16 pm (WAT), Saturday, August 29th, 2020, the West African country has 53,727 cases of COVID-19 with 41,314 recoveries and 1,011 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).