Bitter, Unnecessary Disputes Costing APC Seats In Elections, Buhari Decries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost seats in the legislative and governorship elections as a result of unnecessary disputes among its members.

These were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of a Tripartite Consultative Committee of the Executive, Legislature and Leadership of the APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

“… The working relationships between the Executive and the Legislative have been excellent so far; our joint responsibility is to keep things that way and see where we can improve our communication and coordination,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina.

He added, “But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles costing us seats in legislative and gubernatorial elections.

“These never should have happened. We are here to make sure such occurrences do not happen again. We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the Governments.”

President Buhari stated that enhanced consultation within the ruling political party would strengthen its internal democracy and improve the chances of winning elections.

He also noted that the amicable resolution of conflicts in the party through regular consultations would create more understanding.

A Firm Believer

The President said the APC commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives, noting that the Vice-President, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House, and himself all belong to the party.

He, therefore, urged members of the committee to further align the objectives of the party and be alive to electoral promises, reminding party members of the need to always move the country forward.

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of the Separation of Powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry,” he advised.

President Buhari said he had great faith in the Consultative Committee to help improve governance and achievements of the party and assured members of his support.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, chairs the committee which has as members Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila; Yobe State Governor and APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; and House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Others are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Akpan Udoedehe.