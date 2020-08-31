Troops Kill Three Bandits, Arrest Nine Others In Katsina, Zamfara

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have killed three bandits and arrested nine others in Katsina and some parts of Zamfara States.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Acting Director of the Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, the troops also arrested a suspected informant to the bandits while rescuing eight kidnapped victims in the north-west region.

The defence spokesman said the recent success recorded was part of the quest towards riding the zone of banditry, Kidnapping and other criminality.

“On 24 August 2020, following a distress call from locals, troops arrested a suspected bandit named Lawali Dairu at Yauni village in Safana LGA of Katsina State. The suspect invaded the village alongside one Ila Musa to kidnap a woman but met strong resistance from local vigilante group in the area.

“However, his accomplice escaped before troops arrived the village. During investigation, the suspect confessed being an associate of a bandit leader named Mallam Yau hibernating in Tsafe forest. Concerted effort to arrest his cohorts is ongoing,” Onyeuko was quoted as saying.

Simlarly, military authorities said troops rescued six persons said to be wandering around Tungar Kaduku forest in Zamfara State.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they are natives of Damari village in Bakura Local Government Area of the state who were earlier kidnapped by suspected bandits in their village.

Their escape, according to the defence spokesman, was possible due to intense pressure by troops presence and operational activities in the area. The rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families.

“Relatedly, on 28 August 2020, troops conducted a raid operation at some identified bandits hideouts at Gamji Village.

“During the operation, 6 suspects were apprehended while troops recovered 1 Dane Gun, 1 Motorcycle and 2 cutlasses from the suspects.

“On same day, troops deployed at Zakka acting on credible intelligence arrested 3 suspected armed bandits namely Sagar Garba, Hafisu Mato and Suleiman Sada. Suspects were identified by locals to be members of a syndicate terrorizing the general area.

“During preliminary investigation the suspects confessed their involvements in recent cattle rustling activities at Kwaya, Sabon Birni and Baure villages. All arrested suspects are undergoing investigation while effort is ongoing to apprehend other criminals in the general area,” Onyeuko said.

While reiterating the commitment of the Armed Forces in ridding the nation of banditry and other forms of criminality, the defence spokesman asked residents of the north western region to avail troops with timely information.