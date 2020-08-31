Two PSG Players Display COVID-19 Symptoms

Two unnamed Paris Saint-Germain have presented with coronavirus symptoms, the Champions League runners-up said on Monday.

“Two PSG players are suspected of infection with Covid-19. Their state of health is quite reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocol,” PSG said in a statement.

A club source told AFP that the French champions are awaiting the results of the two players’ Covid-19 tests.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported the players could be Argentinian duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who spent their holidays together in Ibiza.

PSG are set to start their Ligue 1 title defence at Lens on September 10.

League rules stipulate that team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has four positive tests, with match postponements possible.

In recent weeks, several French top-flight clubs have reported positive tests, including Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier.

Marseille’s game against Saint-Etienne on August 21, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed.

