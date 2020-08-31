UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round Draw

The draw for the third qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Monday:

Ferencvaros (HUN) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Qarabag (AZE) v Molde (NOR)

Omonia Nicosia (CYP) v Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Midtjylland (DEN) v Young Boys (SUI)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) v Dinamo Brest (BLR)

PAOK (GRE) v Benfica (POR)

Dynamo Kiev (UKR) v AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Gent (BEL) v Rapid Vienna (AUT)

– Ties to be played on September 15 or 16 with winners advancing to play-off round

– Ties will be played as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP