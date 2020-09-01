Nigeria Records 239 New Cases Of COVID-19

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

The health agency revealed this in a late-night tweet.

The country now has a total of 54,247 confirmed cases, with 42,010 persons discharged and 1,023 deaths.

Plateau reported the highest number of cases with 116 while the Federal Capital Territory ranked second with 33 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Lagos-19, Ekiti-12, Kaduna-11, Ogun-11, Ebonyi-8, Benue-7, Abia-5, Delta-5, Ondo-4, Edo-3, Imo-2, Osun-2, and Bauchi-1.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 851,321 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 25,533,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 17,635,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,297 new deaths and 267,187 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 819 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 553 and the United States with 465.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 183,602 deaths from 6,031,287 cases. At least 2,184,825 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 121,381 deaths from 3,908,272 cases, India with 65,288 deaths from 3,691,166 cases, Mexico with 64,414 deaths from 599,560 cases, and Britain with 41,501 deaths from 335,873 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 88 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain (62), the United Kingdom (61), and Chile (59).

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,058 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,208 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 277,300 deaths from 7,354,798 cases, Europe 215,897 deaths from 3,988,094 infections, and the United States and Canada 192,758 deaths from 6,159,481 cases.

Asia reported 98,257 deaths from 5,242,623 cases, the Middle East 36,593 deaths from 1,504,235 cases, Africa 29,815 deaths from 1,255,153 cases, and Oceania 701 deaths from 29,158 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.