Nigeria Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 429 More Recover

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated September 2, 2020

 

Two hundred and sixteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the nation’s health agency disclosed that the new infections were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Plateau has the highest number – 59, followed by Rivers, Abia, and Lagos which have 27, 22, and 20 more infections respectively.

Others are Oyo – 18, Enugu – 17, Kaduna – 11, FCT – 11, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – four, Osun – four, Ekiti – four, Delta – three, Edo – three, Akwa Ibom – two, and Bauchi – one.

 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 54,463.

Similarly, those who have lost the battle to COVID-19 in Nigeria increased by four, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,027.

On the positive note, the number of recoveries increased to 42,439 after 429 more patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

As of 11:11pm on September 2, Nigeria has a total of 10,997, according to the NCDC.

This represents 20.19 per cent of the total confirmed cases with 77.92 per cent recoveries and 1.88 per cent deaths recorded.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,1772,74415,231202
FCT5,2133,5901,56360
Oyo3,1361,1451,95437
Plateau2,7081,1191,55930
Edo2,5901442,346100
Rivers2,1681082,00357
Kaduna2,1631082,04312
Delta1,7521091,59548
Kano1,727921,58154
Ogun1,6691081,53526
Ondo1,5431311,38032
Enugu1,179701,08821
Ebonyi1,0053794127
Kwara96615778425
Abia798787128
Katsina79631545724
Osun7883074117
Borno7413467136
Gombe7236463623
Bauchi6692263314
Imo52931320511
Benue4601602919
Nasarawa43412429812
Bayelsa3911235821
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom280342388
Ekiti278542195
Niger2431521612
Adamawa2283318015
Anambra2163016818
Sokoto159114216
Kebbi933828
Taraba879735
Cross River821738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032


