Nigeria Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 429 More Recover

Two hundred and sixteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the nation’s health agency disclosed that the new infections were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Plateau has the highest number – 59, followed by Rivers, Abia, and Lagos which have 27, 22, and 20 more infections respectively.

Others are Oyo – 18, Enugu – 17, Kaduna – 11, FCT – 11, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – four, Osun – four, Ekiti – four, Delta – three, Edo – three, Akwa Ibom – two, and Bauchi – one.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 2, 2020

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 54,463.

Similarly, those who have lost the battle to COVID-19 in Nigeria increased by four, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,027.

On the positive note, the number of recoveries increased to 42,439 after 429 more patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

As of 11:11pm on September 2, Nigeria has a total of 10,997, according to the NCDC.

This represents 20.19 per cent of the total confirmed cases with 77.92 per cent recoveries and 1.88 per cent deaths recorded.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: