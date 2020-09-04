How We Rescued Ondo General Hospital Chief, Two Others – Police

The Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun that was abducted in Owani, Idoani along with two other persons on their way to Owo, has been rescued.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Asp Tee-Leo Ikoro, disclosed this to Channels Television on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

Ikoro said the victims were rescued by the combined efforts of the police and other security operatives who moved into the nearby forest for the operation.

He also revealed that 12 suspected kidnappers, including those who abducted the doctor have now been apprehended by the police.